South Africa have beaten Wales in their opening Netball World Cup match at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The Proteas were leading throughout the encounter, taking the first quarter 18-9, leading 32-24 at halftime, and 47-37 after the third quarter.

They eventually took the match, 61 – 50.

Towering Ine Marie Venter, who netted numerous shots from inside the circle, was player of the match.

The South Africans will be hoping to continue with their strong performance for the next two weeks to make it into the finals.

Video: SA takes on Wales at the Netball World Cup