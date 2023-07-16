International netball teams have started touching down in Cape Town ahead of the Netball World Cup set to start in the Mother City in less than two weeks.

16 teams from across the globe will be participating in the tournament scheduled from from the 28th of this month to the 6th of August at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

It is the first time the Netball World Cup will be hosted on African soil.

England was the first to arrive on Friday.

The coach for the England Roses, Jess Thirlby, says that the team will do all that it can to perform at their best when they take to the court.

England is in Pool B with Malawi, Scotland and Barbados.