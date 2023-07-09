Homeless people in the City of Cape Town say they are struggling amid the inclement weather being experienced in the Western Cape.

Snow has fallen on the mountains in Ceres. Icy conditions are being experienced in the province as another cold front has made landfall.

Brian Khumalo lives on the street and moves frequently to try and find shelter.

” It’s very tough living on the streets. It’s very tough especially in this condition in this weather. It’s very cold at night. We don’t have enough blankets. I wish there can be one samaritan, a good samaritan who can come up there and then bring us blankets and warm clothes to wear in this weather.”

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has also warned of possible snowfall in the Sutherland area in the Northern Cape.

The weather service has also urged KwaZulu-Natal residents to be cautious, especially in coastal areas, ahead of the forecast cold.