The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) says it has activated its disaster management team following the South African Weather Service’s (SAWS) warning of extreme conditions in Durban and the province’s coastal areas.

Scores of people that a storm and torrential rains displaced in the north of Durban two weeks ago are still being accommodated in a community hall.

Seven people died and 151 others were left destitute.

Electricity and water networks as well as roads and bridges were severely damaged.

The MEC Siboniso Mngadi says, “There is also snow expected in the Drakensburg area. So, we have activated our disaster management teams. They are on standby to respond to any incident that may arise with these weather conditions that started this weekend.”

Meanwhile, snow has fallen on the the mountains in Ceres in the Western Cape.

Icy conditions are being experienced in the province as another cold front has made landfall.

The extremely cold weather is expected to continue today over most parts of the province, with heavy rainfall being experienced in several areas.

A yellow level two warning has been issued for strong waves between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

Disaster risk management officials have been placed on high alert.

The video below is the full weather report: