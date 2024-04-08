Storms in Western Cape severely affecting Eskom’s network

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Power utility Eskom says the electricity network remains vulnerable as the Western Cape continues to experience gale-force winds, heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Provincial spokesperson Kyle Cookson says part of the network experienced structural damages leading to loss of supply to a number of areas.

He says this has created challenges for electricity restoration efforts creating a backlog.

” Extreme weather conditions have led to multiple faults across the Western Cape province leaving some customers without electricity supply. The areas affected are Beaufort West, Kraaifontein, Khayelitsha, Klawer and surrounding farms, Kylemore, Gordon’s Bay, Sir Lowry’s Pass, Somerset West, Stellenbosch farms and Vredendal. Eskom urges customers to remain patient and to make use of the Alpha Chatbot to log their faults.”

Meanwhile, City of Cape Town says there has been 28 incidents of roof damage to property due to high winds and inclement weather this weekend.

The weather service is predicting an 80 percent chance of rain later Monday but that the extreme windy conditions will however subside.

Mayoral Committee member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the Cape Winelands, the Overberg, Strand and Somerset West have been hardest hit.

“That ranged from Delft, Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Bluedowns, Somerset West and some commercial properties in the Strand. There were also reports this morning of damage in Nwe Zone, in Nomzmo where a least 13 structures have been affected with a large number of trees down city wide, recreation and parks attending to the tree damage.”