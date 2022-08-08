The bail application of two of the three men accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee has been postponed to August 16. The duo, Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Gama made a brief appearance at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Monday.

They were remanded in custody due to the non-availability of a presiding magistrate. They are facing charges of murder, kidnapping, rape, defeating the ends of justice, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Their co-accused Sipho Mkhatshwa was denied bail last week.

Bail hearing proceedings:



Gardee went missing and her body was found on a timber plantation outside Mbombela a few days later. The case has since been postponed to next week Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Hillary Gardee’s father and former Secretary-General of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Godrich Gardee has accused King Mswati III of Eswatini of orchestrating the kidnap, rape, and brutal murder of his daughter.

Gardee believes King Mswati was angered by the protests held by the party held back in April which saw four borders with Eswatini being shut down for more than six hours.

Gardee alleges the King of eSwatini allegedly unleashed his foreign intelligence services with a robbery decoy resulting in the death of his daughter. The Eswatini government is yet to comment on the allegation.