The Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga has heard that the defence in the Hillary Gardee murder case intend to subpoena her father, Godrich Gardee.

This was revealed by the legal representative of Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama during their bail application.

The two were arrested together with another suspect Sipho Mkhatshwa, after Hillary’s lifeless body was found at a timber plantation in April.

Lukhele and Gama’s bail application will resume on the 8th of next month. Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Chairperson Collen Sedibe has accused the defence of being insensitive.

Sedibe says, ” That’s an insult to the father of the deceased. How can you do that ?…. and subpoena you must know that it is not an easy thing. You must submit to the magistrate and the magistrate must approve. The person you are subpoenaing must also agree or accept. But that is an insult and that lawyer is not sensitive. That is why he is raising things that are not necessary for the court like threats. We are also threatened and we know where to report the threats.”

State prosecutor could be arrested

The legal representative of the two men accused of Gardee’s murder, Nqobizitha Mlilo says he has been informed by the state prosecutor that he could also be arrested and implicated in the same case.

He said this in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga during the bail application of Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama.

However, the state prosecutor Nsika Mpolweni says he shared the information with Mlilo in confidence. The bail application continues.

VIDEO: Hillary Gardee murder accused in Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court for bail application:

