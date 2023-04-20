Cash-in-transit heists have increased by 24% over the first three months of this year, compared to the same period in 2022.

In recent weeks, CIT heists were thrust into the spotlight, with brazen attacks taking place on an almost daily basis.

The majority of the robberies took place in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, followed by Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Head of the Cash in Transit Association of South Africa, Grant Clark says, “Cash-in-transit robberies increased by 24% for the first three months of 2023 in comparison to the same period in 2022. Month-on-month for 2023 compared with 2022 an increase of 37% is recorded.”

“For the first three months of 2023, Gauteng has the highest number of incidents recording 40%, followed by the Eastern Cape 22%, KZN 12%, Mpumalanga 10%, Limpopo 9%, North West 4%, Western Cape 3% and the Free State 1%. No incidents occurred in the Northern Cape,” adds Clark.