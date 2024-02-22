Police kill two alleged cash-in-transit robbers in KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two alleged cash-in-transit robbers have been shot and killed by police at Umlazi, south of Durban.

The eThekwini District Tracking Team and the Hawks, according to police, were looking into a robbery that happened yesterday in Isipingo.

Police provincial spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says, “The eThekwini District Tracking Team, along with Hawks members, were looking into a cross-pavement cash-in-transit robbery in which a cash-in-transit security guard was approached by at least three suspects who robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money and his service firearm as he walked out of an Isipingo store where he had just collected the cash. The suspects fired random bullets before fleeing the scene, wounding a woman.”

“Quick police investigations led the tracking team to a home in Umlazi, where two individuals were apprehended. The suspects opened fire on the police officers, sparking a shootout,” adds Netshiunda.

