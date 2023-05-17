One person has been killed and two others injured in an incident in which heavily armed cash-in-transit robbers opened fire on a police minibus in Umlazi, south of Durban.

This happened on Monday night when officers unwittingly got caught up in the scene of the robbery on the M35.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda says the cash-in-transit van was attacked shortly after collecting money from a grocery chain store in Philani Valley.

Netshiunda says the heavily armed gang made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

“Police officers from the Public Order Policing unit in Durban, who were on duty travelling in a combi, drove into the active cash in transit crime scene unaware and were ambushed by the suspects. One police officer sustained a gunshot wound on the foot and the rest of the officers tactically took cover under heavy gunfire.”

“The suspects also reportedly fired several random shots and one woman, who was a passenger on a vehicle suffered fatal gunshot wounds whilst another person was rushed to hospital with a gunshot injury. The suspects reportedly fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money,” adds Netshiunda.