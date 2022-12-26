The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for heavy rains, thunderstorms and strong winds for areas in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Forecaster, Wisani Maluleke, says some parts of the province, including Greytown and Umgungundlovu have already received between 40 and 55 millimeters of rainfall in the past two days.

Maluleke says this may lead to flooding in prone areas.

“We are expecting 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, these showers are expected throughout the day to be on and off, there is also a warning for severe thunderstorms activities over the northern parts of the province which include Amajuba, Zululand, Umkhanyakude areas. These thunderstorms are expected to result in localised flooding, strong damaging wind, as well as severe lightning.”

Maluleke says the wet weather conditions are expected to clear tomorrow. But he says there is still a 30% chance of rain expected in the western parts of the province.

“Tomorrow, we are expecting this weather to start clearing, the areas which we are expecting rainfall is over the western parts of the province which include Harry Gwala, Umgungundlovu, Uthukela, Amajuba. So, it’s only 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.”

Kwazulu Natal Today ‘s Weather overview: 26.12.2022 pic.twitter.com/eNchpNPHEF — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 26, 2022

