Mashatile unfazed by the number of parties contesting in KZN

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the party remains unfazed by the number of political parties contesting the election in KwaZulu-Natal. At least 33 parties have registered to contest the upcoming general election in the province.

Mashatile was on the campaign trail in Umlazi, south of Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal has been declared as the election battleground with the country’s top parties, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party pulling out all the stops for the KZN vote.

Mashatile says the ANC has a solid support base in the province. He believes the party’s track record speaks for itself and that the ANC is committed to continuing to implement plans for the growth and development in the country.

“We are confident that we’ll win the election. The people of KwaZulu-Natal still trust and believe in the ANC,” says Mashatile.

He adds that he is satisfied with the eThekwini Municipality’s plans to deal with water outages and sewage problems.

Mashatile is part of a working committee announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to head a task team on water challenges in the country.

Parts of the eThekwini Metro has had prolonged water outages since the 2022 floods.

Video: Cabinet Water Task Team: Mashatile on eThekwini intervention