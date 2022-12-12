The Department of Co-operative Governance in KwaZulu-Natal has warned of continued heavy rains and possible flooding in different parts of the province.

Several road crashes have been reported in some parts of Durban.

Department spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu says people in low-lying areas and those near the rivers are at risk.

“Heavy and severe thunderstorms experienced by the province during the weekend are expected to continue into the week. The continued rains increase the risk of flooding in low-lying areas. We are urging our communities, especially those near the rivers or are in low-lying areas to carefully guard their situation and seek shelter on higher ground.”

SA Weather | 12 December 2022

Joburg downpours

The Johannesburg Emergency Services say it will remain on high alert as heavy downpours continue in parts of the city.

Several people have been displaced in Soweto and surrounding areas following heavy floods last week.

Shacks were also washed away by heavy water currents.

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi is expected to visit the displaced today.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe says, “We are still on high alert and we will continue to be in contact with SA Weather Services to give any flooding alerts. We will also be heading to the Jukskei river today. Just to check on the water levels and any other areas that are prone to flooding during this time.”