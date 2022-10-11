The Hawks have only connected the 21-year-old suspect in the murder of a woman thought to be a sex worker to one murder, as opposed to the six they had previously believed.

His case has been postponed to the 18th of this month in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court. The accused was arrested on Sunday after the woman’s body was discovered at a building in Johannesburg. Upon further investigations, five more decomposed bodies were discovered.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the 21-year-old faces one count of murder instead of six, as they currently have strong evidence which includes CCTV footage, linking him to only one victim.

The accused entered the dock covering his face with a black t-shirt.

The media has been barred from publishing his name or images as an identity parade still needs to be held. He is expected back in court on the 18th of October.

Case against 21-year-old accused of murder after 6 bodies found postponed to 18 October: