A 21-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court this morning following the discovery of the bodies of six women in the city.

The suspect, who faces six counts of murder, was arrested on Sunday.

Police were called to a building in the city after complaints about a stench coming it. The body of a woman was then discovered.

The suspect is said to have been the last one to be seen with the deceased.

Upon further investigations, five more bodies were discovered in a decomposed state.

The father of the suspect has since expressed shock at the incident.

