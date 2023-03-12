The Northern Cape police say the number of people killed in an accident on the N1 road in Hanover on Friday has risen from four to nine. Five other victims succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

The accident involved a truck and a minibus taxi who had 14 passengers.

Northern Cape Police Spokesperson, Timothy Sam, says a culpable homicide case is being investigated.

“The police in Hanover can confirm that the death toll for the N1 national road crash has risen to 9 on Sunday, 12 March 2023. The deceased are all Lesotho nationals that were travelling from Cape Town to Sterkspruit Telle Bridge Border Gate. The Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Luvuyo Kampi can be contacted by family members who might have lost a loved one on 082 448 3326 or 053 643 0016/37/44.”