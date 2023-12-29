Ladysmith floods death toll rises to 15, two more bodies recovered

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Search and rescue teams have recovered two more bodies today at Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal, pushing the death toll in the Christmas Eve floods to 15.

Heavy rain and flash floods hit Ladysmith on Sunday night, submerging homes, damaging infrastructure and washing away vehicles.

IPSS Medical Search and Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick says, “As the search continues for the missing flood victims in the Ladysmith area, efforts by SAPS K9, Search and Rescue, IPSS Medical Search and Rescue and the private services have resulted in the recovery of two more flood victims.”

Ladysmith floods update | More victims found: Samantha Meyrick

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service says many parts of KwaZulu-Natal may be in for heavy rainfall throughout the New Year’s long weekend.

A warning has been issued that heavy rainfall may occur from this afternoon over the Durban metro, Pietermaritzburg, Estcourt, Mooi River, Newcastle, Kokstad and Port Shepstone.

Forecaster Wisani Maluleke says these areas, as well as places along the coast, can expect increased rainfall and strong winds from tomorrow until New Year’s Eve.

He has warned that business owners and residents in low-lying areas should be vigilant because the heavy rain may lead to flooding.

“Tomorrow we have sixty percent showers and thunderstorms in the southern part of the province and thirty percent in the northern part of the province tomorrow. Looking into the weekend into Monday we have sixty percent chances of showers and thunderstorms and they may become severe and we urge everyone to exercise caution on the roads as this may lead to flooding.”