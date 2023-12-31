Govt is making progress in the fight against corruption: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is making progress in the fight against corruption. He says this includes bringing those responsible for state capture to justice.

Delivering his New Year’s message, Ramaphosa added that government is putting in place laws, institutions and practices that reduce the potential for corruption.

He says, “To build communities that are safe and secure, the South African Police Service has established specialised task teams to tackle organised and violent crime, as well as crimes of economic sabotage. To bolster our fight against criminality we have trained and continue to train thousands of new policemen and women.”

Load shedding

Ramaphosa says while the country has experienced the worst load shedding ever in the first few months of this year, there has been a steady decline in the severity of power cuts.

He says this is because of government’s intense focus on implementing the Energy Master Plan.

Ramaphosa says he is encouraged by the confidence of local and international investors in the country’s prospects.

He says, “We continue to attract new investment, which supports the growth of local businesses and creates more jobs. Government departments, Transnet, industry and other social partners are working closely to relieve congestion at our ports and increase the volumes of freight being carried on our key rail corridors.”

“To address the crisis of unemployment, government has undertaken several interventions, including the Presidential Employment Stimulus,” Ramaphosa adds.

VIDEO: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s New Year’s message:

