2023 was a difficult year for many South Africans: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reflected on a difficult year for many South Africans, marked by many challenges including unemployment, poverty, crime, gender-based violence, rising food prices and a severe electricity crisis.

In his New Year’s Message, Ramaphosa has called on South Africans not to give up, as the new year also brings hope for better things.

He says one of the highlights of the New Year will be the country celebrating three decades of independence.

Ramaphosa says, “My fellow South Africans, we have come to the end of another year, 2023 has been a difficult year for many South Africans, yet despite the many challenges that our country is facing, we do have cause for hope and optimism.”

“As we look back on the year that has passed and the challenges it has brought, we must look to the future with hope. We must never lose our courage and we must remain determined to leave no one behind. I wish you all a happy and healthy New Year.”

VIDEO | President Cyril Ramaphosa’s New Year’s message: