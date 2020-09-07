Government condemns racist Clicks ad, vandalising of stores

Government has called on all South Africans to resist the temptation to take the law into their own hands.

The South African government says it is disturbed by the crude racist display of the Clicks hair advertisement, but also says acts of lawlessness in the vandalising and torching of Clicks stores are concerning and go against the country’s spirit of peace and respect for human rights.

The online ad portrayed black people’s hair negatively compared to the hair of white people. Most Clicks stores are expected to open again on Tuesday despite threats from the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Government has called on all South Africans to resist the temptation to take the law into their own hands.

The government information and communication system, GCIS, says people who witness any form of intimidation or act of violence should contact the nearest police station or call the 10 111 toll-free number.

GCIS statement below:

There were a number of protests by EFF supporters and others at Clicks stores nationwide – in which some stores were vandalised.