South Africa’s social media is abuzz after retail company Clicks posted an offensive advert regarding black women’s hair.

The company’s advert says black women’s hair is dry and damaged, the company further labelled the hair frizzy and dull.

South Africans and political leaders included were not pleased with the comments saying the company is insulting black women.

Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) leader Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed the comments and call it racial, “This is the reason young black girls in white schools are forced to shave/straighten their #BlackHair.”

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi also added her voice saying that not only are the comments disrespectful to black lives, it is also evidence of an absence of representation and diversity within the organisation.

Social Media comments

Not after Zozibini #ClicksMustFall. How dare they insult our hair! This is the reason young black girls in white schools are forced to shave/straighten their #BlackHair. Whites hate us, they want us to turn white, hate ourselves, which is impossible & undesirable, or disappear! pic.twitter.com/f1N0AksAVV

— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 4, 2020

Not only is this disrespectful to black lives, it is also evidence of an absence of representation and diversity within the organization. And we are talking about a South Africa with a population of about 80% black people (stand to be corrected). No ways💔 @Clicks_SA https://t.co/HWtfH40HCY

— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) September 4, 2020

And others think it’s okay to be bought with 500 voucher. I’m very angry. pic.twitter.com/XCbfHWuzU2

— Keabetswe Nkosazana Manyobe 🇿🇦 (@KBmanyobe) September 4, 2020

Clicks has since apologised for the offensive advert.