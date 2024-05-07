George building collapse death toll climbs to six

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The death toll in the building collapse in George in the Western Cape has risen to six. This emerged at a media briefing held in George this morning following Monday’s collapse of an apartment building that was under construction.

Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde says the main focus now is on the search and rescue of the 48 people still trapped in the debris.

Winde, accompanied by other senior provincial government officials, including the provincial Disaster Management head, says an investigation has already been launched into the cause of the incident.

He reiterated that while the reasons for the cause of the disaster were important, saving the lives of those trapped inside remained a priority.

Twenty-seven people have been rescued thus far.

