Investigations underway in George multi-storey building collapse

The Mayor of the George Municipality in the Western Cape, Leon van Wyk, says investigations into the cause of the collapse of the multi-story building are underway.

The death toll currently stands at five.

Van Wyk says contractors and sub-contractors are on-site at the moment. The building caved in yesterday afternoon while construction workers were still on site.

Van Wyk says 24 workers have been rescued from the rubble but about 50 others remain unaccounted for.

“For reasons unknown as yet this collapse took place yesterday afternoon and that has now created the situation that we have. We will establish from the contractor how many people were on site so that process is underway.

Cape Town have sent in specialist teams who deal with structure collapses. Additional equipment came in last night to help in this process,” adds Van Wyk.