The acting Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, has sought to explain how the findings of the latest report on the Phala Phala saga were determined.

The report, which was released last week, cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing regarding the alleged violation of the Executive Ethics Code.

It also exonerated him on whether there was a conflict of interest between his constitutional obligations and his private interests at the Limpopo farm.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants to take the report on review.

Gcaleka explains: “We do make acknowledgement in our report that the President is involved in the farm. However, does it satisfy the definition of day-to-day operations of the farm? Therefore, we could not find evidence that he was involved in the day-to-day operations of the farm.”

“Even though we found that he had involvement in the farm. He has member’s interests, which qualifies as financial interest, which is not forbidden by the Code of Ethics, he can have financial interests,” Gcaleka adds.

Below is the full interview with Gcaleka: