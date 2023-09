Former Foreign Affairs deputy minister Aziz Pahad died on Wednesday at his Johannesburg home at the age of 82. He served in that portfolio from 1994 to 2008 and was key in directing the foreign policy of South Africa as a young democracy.

Pahad served in the former president, Thabo Mbeki’s administration. Ramaphosa has ordered that all flags fly at half mast across the country until tomorrow evening.

Events of the funeral in pictures: