The security company from the prison where convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester escaped is expected to finally appear in Parliament this morning.

Last week, G4S failed to appear before the Justice and Correctional Services Committee.

They sent a lawyer instead, demanding that they be granted immunity before they can appear.

Over the weekend, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola confirmed that G4S employees are implicated in Bester’s escape last year.

He said he and the department will also brief Parliament on its investigation on the matter.

“We will give a blow-by-blow on that to the portfolio committee as to when the investigation started and the types of officials implicated. [We will give details about] those that have been placed on notice within Correctional Services, who might have been derelict of duty in terms of monitoring the contract. So, we will definitely give a blow-by-blow to the portfolio committee on Wednesday of that investigation,” added Lamola.

