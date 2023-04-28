The funeral of the two murdered Soweto boys is under way at the Jabavu stadium in Soweto.

Six-year-old Tshiamo Rabanyane and five-year-old Nqobizitha Zulu went missing last Wednesday and their mutilated bodies were discovered the next day.

The brutal murders sent shock waves across the country.

Two suspects, including a close relative of one of the victims, have since been arrested and are appearing in the Protea Magistrate’s Court today, charged with two counts of murder.

Arrest of Soweto couple for murder of two Soweto boys: Sibusiso Hlatshwayo

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is among mourners at the funeral service.

He has commended law enforcement agents for acting swiftly in arresting the suspects.

“Regardless of how painful it is to their parents; the police have done their work and we need to thank them. There are those that doubted our police, there are those that hurled insults at our police. When we met with the police we said to them, within 72 hours we must crack this case and indeed within 72 hours they managed to crack this case.”

Memorial service for two Soweto boys murdered last week: