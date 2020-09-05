Sixteen-year-old Julies was shot dead, allegedly by the police on Wednesday last week.

The funeral service of Nathaniel Julies is expected to be held in Eldorado Park in the south of Johannesburg on Saturday. Sixteen-year-old Julies was shot dead, allegedly by the police on Wednesday last week.

His killing has sparked unrest in the community with residents calling for justice for Julies, who had Down syndrome.

Residents in Eldorado Park are expected to show up in their numbers to bid the teenager a final farewell.

The community uproar forced Police Minister Bheki Cele to visit the area, promising that there will be consequences if any wrongdoing is found on the part of the police.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with Julies’ murder. IPID confirmed that all three are members of the Eldorado Park SAPS. They have appeared in the Protea Magistrates’ Court and have been remanded in custody.

The trio is due to appear again next Thursday.

