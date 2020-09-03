A memorial service will be held in Eldorado Park, in the south of Johannesburg, this evening for Nathaniel Julies, who was shot and killed, allegedly by the police.

The 16-year old’s killing a week ago, sparked unrest in the community with residents calling for justice for Julies, who had Down Syndrome. Two police officers have already been charged in the Protea Magistrate’s Court with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

A third police officer arrested in connection with the crime has now appeared in the same court.:

This evening, Eldorado Park residents are expected to turn up in numbers to pay tribute to the boy.

This comes as a third suspect, 37- year- old, Foster Netshiongolo, made a brief appearance in court today. Netshiongolo faces charges of defeating the ends of justice and of an accessory after the fact.

His case has been postponed to next Thursday for further investigation and a formal bail application.

Two other police officers, 46-year-old Simon ‘Scorpion’ Ndyalvana and 23-year-old Caylene Whiteboy, appear the court earlier this week:

Julies will be laid to rest on Saturday.