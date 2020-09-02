Julies (16) was shot and killed last Wednesday in Eldorado Park south of Johannesburg, allegedly by police.

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies. The officer faces charges of defeating the ends of justice and of being in possession of prohibited ammunition.

Julies (16) was shot and killed last Wednesday in Eldorado Park south of Johannesburg, allegedly by police. His killing sparked unrest in the community with residents calling for justice for Julies, who had Down Syndrome.

In the video below, a third suspect is arrested for the murder of Julies:

Two other police officers were arrested and appeared in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and were remanded in custody.

In the video below, emotions run high as suspects in Nathaniel Julies’ killing appear in court:

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s (IPID) spokesperson Ndileka Cola says the third suspect will appear in the same court on Thursday.

“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has arrested a third suspect linked to the Nathaniel Julies murder on charges of defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of prohibited ammunition. The detective is also from Eldorado Park South African Police Services. He is set to appear before the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. IPID continues to investigate this matter.”

In the video below, two police officers appear before Protea Magistrate’s Court on murder charges: