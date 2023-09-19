The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Free State is expected to bring a motion of no confidence in Premier Mxolisi Dukwana at the provincial legislature.

This comes after allegations that more than R3 million was spent on the funeral of the late Free State Education MEC, Tate Makgoe, in March.

In his reply in May, Dukwana told the legislature that the province’s taxpayers paid R130 000 for the casket and burial plot, R355 000 for entertainment and R1.2 million for catering amongst other things.

EFF provincial secretary Bosanku Msimanga says, “When the self impose corruption fighter appears to be corrupt, then the EFF will have [to] rise on behalf of the people and fight corruption. We are taking Dukwana head-on without fear of contradictions, without any fear or favour.”

“We are taking him head-on, we will make him account for what happened with monies meant for the funeral of late MEC Tate Makgoe,” adds Msimanga.