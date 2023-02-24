Free State ANC Chairperson Mxolisi Dukwana has been elected as the new premier of the province.

Dukwana defeated the DA’s Roy Jankielsohn with 17 votes to seven.

Twenty-four members in the legislature voted through a secret ballot.

Three EFF members abstained from voting.

Giving his acceptance speech, Dukwana has told the gathering that today is a day of hope and restoration.

He says gone are the days where opportunities were given only to loved ones and those politically connected.

In the Facebook post below, Dukawana can be seen delivering his acceptance speech: