Four suspects to appear in court for Soshanguve shooting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The four suspects arrested in connection with the New Year’s Day shooting in Jukulyn, Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, are expected to appear in court today.

The victims of the incident were identified as 14-year-old Vuyolwethu Ziwela, her uncle Mpho Kgobotlo, a police officer, and Kgobotlo’s friends Phomolang Molakapatlo and Thando Dlamini. The four were fatally shot by armed men travelling in two separate vehicles.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers targeted a group of individuals sitting inside a car outside Ziwela’s residence in Soshanguve Block P.

Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo says, “The suspects, three males and one female, were arrested on the night of January 6, 2024, in various areas around Pretoria, which brings the total number of arrested suspects to six.”

Mbambo added: “Three firearms, including an AK-47 and two pistols, were confiscated. The suspects will face charges of murder and possession of unlicenced firearms when they appear at the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (today), January 9, 2024. The two previously arrested suspects, Sipho Kgomo and Tshepo Mosemeni, are scheduled to appear in court again on January 12, 2024.”

Soshanguve shooting update:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

EFF TSHWANE STATEMENT ON THE ASSASINATION OF CHIEF DUVAZI JOE

MUSHWANA AND MASS SHOOTING OF FOUR FAMILIES IN JUKULYN, SOSHANGUVE.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, 03 January 2024 pic.twitter.com/LwGZ8LSUmd — EFF Tshwane Region (@TshwaneEff) January 3, 2024

Premier Panyaza Lesufi assuring Soshanguve Jukulyn residents, that two suspects involved in the New Year’s Day Shooting have been arrested, and that more arrests will be made soon. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/4DJxHTkvVX — Ofentse Setimo🇿🇦 (@Stimoroller) January 2, 2024