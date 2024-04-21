Popular Tshwane DJ Peter Mashata shot dead in Soshanguve

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Pretoria-based DJ and comedian Peter Mashata has been shot and killed in a hail of bullets in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It’s understood that Mashata was travelling with another occupant when unknown gunmen opened fire on their vehicle.

The occupant is in hospital following the shooting.

Police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza says, “Tshwane Police have opened murder and attempted murder dockets following a shooting incident involving two men aged 46 and 45-years-old during the early hours of today.”

Mashata, who is populary known as ‘Msindo’ was traveling near Soshanguve TUT campus when shots were fired at the vehicle he was travelling in.

Social media users have reacted with shock and disbelief in the wake of the tragic news.

Metro FM DJ, Paul Mtirara took to social media to express his heartfelt condolences to the Mashata family.

I’m gonna plead with all Soul and R&B DJs to please do a massive event for Peter.. we all play for free and donate every cent earned to his family.. #mashata pic.twitter.com/HG4RRVRWzA — Paul Mtirara (MBA) (@PaulMtirara) April 21, 2024

DJ Karri also posted a message of condolences on his X account.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Police are calling on anyone with information about Mashata’s shooting to contact their nearest police station.