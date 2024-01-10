Gospel artists, faith-based organisations to take prayer to Jukulyn

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Various gospel artists will later this month descend onto the troubled Soshanguve township’s Jukulyn section in prayer against the increasing crime and social ills afflicting the community. This is according to the Paul K Foundation which is organising a day of prayer in the area following the much-publicised murder of four people in the area, which included the killing of a 14-year-old girl who was caught in a crossfire.

In a statement released earlier on Wednesday, founder of the Paul K Foundation and artist, Paul Kganyago, says several artists including himself, Omega Khunou, Wacha Mkhukhu Wachumlilo, Godfrey Mahlangu, Solly Moholo and others, including faith-based organisations will be part of the payer session.

Kganyago, says amid efforts by the government and the police to restore law and order in the area, “prayer should never be left out of it. Because of a lot of criminal incidents that have been happening in the area, involving the killing of innocent people. We believe bringing prayers will make a difference, since we believe that nothing can beat the power of prayer”.

There have been growing concerns from residents regarding the rampant crime in the area.

Business owners are reportedly forced to pay gang protection fees, while some spaza shops were forced to close down as a result.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who visited the bereaved families earlier this month, said Tshwane had been characterised by high levels of criminality, with many active cases at Jukulyn.

“They’ve got 331 active cases. To almost 332 cases. This area alone is an indication that we need to overhaul how we are policing this community. There is a common case where people advertise the sale of cars online and when people come to buy, they pounce on them. The police gave me a breakdown of almost 118 cases of people they’ve arrested related to some of these cases,” said Lesufi.