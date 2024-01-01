Fatal shooting leaves four dead in Soshanguve

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Four people, including a 14-year-old girl, were found shot dead in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, on Monday morning.

The police responded to a call from the public and discovered the victims next to a road in Block P.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi says the circumstances leading to the shooting remain unknown at this stage. “As of now, no suspects have been apprehended in connection with the incident.”

Nevhuhulwi urges anyone with information that could aid the investigation to come forward and contact the Crime Stop Line.

The police are actively seeking leads to unravel the details surrounding this incident.