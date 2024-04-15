Johannesburg taxi commuters express fear amid rise in crime at ranks

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Johannesburg taxi commuters say they fear for their lives when using public transport in the city. This follows a rise in crime in taxi ranks across the city.

This morning, the Alexandra Taxi Association (ATA) together with Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (ARMSTA), JMPD and SAPS conducted a crime prevention and patrol operation at the MTN Taxi rank in the Johannesburg CBD in an effort to rid the city’s taxi ranks of crime.

Some of the commuters had this to say:

One commuter says, “Especially women, we are not safe. Sometimes, if you want to go somewhere, you must go before 6. You get mugged, they can remove your hair, the wigs. I’m very scared for my life.”

Another one adds, “I don’t feel safe at the rank. I fear for my phone, my money. I always have to put my phone on silent. Someone can snatch my handbag, my groceries. I just don’t feel safe. I know people have been stabbed and attacked.”

Taxi Operator – Jabulani Ntshangase says, taxi ranks across the city of Johannesburg are in need of a high police presence.

Ntshangase says passengers are often targeted by criminals in their ranks.

“The crime is left and right, honestly. Other things, we don’t have any such a life from the police station there. There’s no police anything that’s happening. Because they are selling drugs and lots of alcohol. Other problems there are the robberies are left and right. Our prisoners are no longer safe.”