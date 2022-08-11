Three people belonging to taxi association Uncedo and a bystander were shot dead at the association’s offices in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

It is alleged that a group of unknown men started firing shots in the direction of the offices where the bystander got caught in the crossfire.

No people have been arrested at this stage.

Police spokesperson Thembinkosi Kinana says they are investigating cases of murder.

“Two firearms were recovered at the scene however the owners of the firearms are yet to be determined. The circumstances surrounding the incident are not known at this stage however police are investigating murder cases. We request anyone who may have information that may lead to the arrests of the suspects to please make contact with the Mdantsane Police Station or call our crime stop number 08600 10111.”

KZN taxi-related killings

In mid-July, Police Minister Bheki Cele said they will establish a police team that will look into the taxi related violence and killings within the industry at Ugu and Harry Gwala Districts.

Cele held a meeting with 18 taxi associations at Gamalakhe on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Addressing the safety concerns, Cele said at least 24 people within the industry have been killed between January and July this year in both districts.

The Minister said they also want taxi operators to account on what they do with the money they make.

“We need to put a competency team from different arms of government, where there is money that is unaccountable [for]. The best … [institution] to deal to deal with people is [the] South African Revenue Service (SARS). So, the team that we are going to put here [will] speak to other ministers.”

“I have appraised some of them and say there is this issue, can we take this direction so that SARS is part of it and so that somebody can be able to explain the kind of wealth [they have accumulated]. There is a lot of dirty work where. People collect money and kill other people and all of that,” explained Cele.