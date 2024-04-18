Taxi violence has Soweto commuters travelling in fear

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Disgruntled residents of Soweto, south of Johannesburg, says they fear for their lives on a daily basis when commuting, due to the ongoing war between rival taxi associations, WATA and NANDUWE.

Earlier this evening, Soweto residents packed Uncle Toms Hall in Orlando West, to voice their concerns to Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale Tlabela.

The department began negotiations between the two associations last month, following a number of violent shooting incidents not only resulting in fatalities among operators but passengers as well.

Feuds over routes between the two associations has been going on for years resulting in loss of lives.

Concerned resident, Duduzile Nkosi, is calling on the Department to find an urgent solution to put an end to the violence.

“Our main concern is the lives that have been taken from our families because of these associations that have been fighting for so long now and the government didn’t have any solutions but now we are here to fight for solutions to be permanent and make us safe. Like each and every day you will hear gunshots and fighting and when they are fighting, it affects the passengers as well even if you are in the taxi 3 or 4 people die and for a year it is more than 1000.”