Two killed in suspected taxi violence in Germiston

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in Gauteng are on the lookout for suspects after two people were shot and killed in Germiston this morning.

It is believed that the killings are related to taxi violence as operators embarked on a strike in Ekurhuleni this morning, leaving commuters stranded.

Gauteng’s police spokesperson Mavela Masondo, “Police are on the lookout for suspects after two people were shot and killed in Germiston this morning. It is reported that the victims were inside the car when they were shot. The motive of the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage, although it is suspected to be related to taxi violence as both deceased are set to be members of the local taxi association.”