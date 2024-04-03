Task team set up to tackle Limpopo taxi violence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Limpopo’s Transport MEC Florence Radzilani has established a Provincial Task Team to address incidents of taxi violence.

The latest incident occurred last week at Moletlane outside Lebowakgomo, resulting in the deaths of four individuals.

The violence is believed to have erupted from a dispute over the Zebediela-Lebowakgomo taxi route. Among the casualties were two taxi operators, a passenger and a passerby.

Transport Media Liaison Officer Vongani Chauke says Radzilani is committed to ensuring the safety of taxi operators and commuters.

“The MEC has condemned the loss of lives that came as a result of this taxi violence and has instructed the task team to find a permanent solution to this debacle. In her own words, MEC Radzilani has expressed concern, that the warring associations cannot be fighting over routes, while their operational licences are succinct about the routes that each organisation should operate.”

Chauke further says, “These acts of violence are reminiscent of a torrid past that we have all decided to overlook, in the interests of building a safer public transport system. She has also instructed the Police to leave no stone unturned, as they investigate the murders of the four people that happened in this past week.”