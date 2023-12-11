Fort Hare University official accused of murder denied bail

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape has denied bail to the University of Fort Hare’s Head of Investigations and Vetting, Isaac Plaatjies.

Plaatjies is facing two counts of premeditated murder of Fort Hare’s Fleet Manager Petrus Roets and Mboneli Vesele, who was the bodyguard of Vice Chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu.

Plaatjies’ arrest sent shockwaves as he was working closely with the investigating team on the case.

Delivering the judgment, Magistrate Zwelethu Getu said the court is not satisfied that Plaatjies’ personal circumstances are different from other people.

Getu added that Plaatjies may interfere with witnesses or intimidate them if he is released on bail.

He described Plaatjies as a dangerous and dishonest person.

VIDEO | Fort Hare’s Isaac Plaatjies denied bail: