Fort Hare official accused of murder to apply for bail

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The bail application of a University of Fort Hare senior official, Isaac Plaatjies, will be heard in the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape today.

Plaatjies, who is the university’s Head of Investigation and Vetting Services, is amongst ten people facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

His arrest sent shockwaves as he was working closely with the investigating team on the case.

The application could not be heard on Friday as his new legal representative needed time to familiarise himself with the case.

He is charged in connection with the murders of two university staff members – Fleet Manager Petrus Roets and the Vice Chancellor’s bodyguard Mboneli Vesele.

The state is expected to oppose the bail application.

Just one of the accused, Sicelo Mbulawa, has secured bail thus far.

More details of Plaatjies’ previous court appearance in the report below: