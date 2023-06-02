ActionSA in the Eastern Cape has raised questions over the manner in which some councillors and officials received their tertiary qualifications.

It comes as the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) challenges Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s application to interdict it from continuing its investigation into allegations of maladministration and impropriety at the University of Fort Hare.

Mabuyane is challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa in court over the SIU investigating how he obtained his qualifications at the university.

In his papers, Mabuyane lists President Cyril Ramaphosa, the SIU and the University as respondents in the matter, which will be heard on the 13th of June.

It is alleged that Mabuyane was admitted to a Master’s programme despite not having an Honour degree.

ActionSA’s Eastern Cape Provincial Chairperson, Athol Trollip says, “There are many unanswered questions about the programme. For example, many councillors in the province studied this programme. Their studies were paid for by the municipalities, many are bankrupt. I received allegations this week that the municipalities were paying for the studying, meals and everything enjoyed by these public officials to SALGA, who then paid the university, but they were being paid different rates to what they were being charged to the municipality. The sooner the matter is investigated by the SIU, the better – especially because there is a current and former premier who have received these post-grad degrees under very dubious circumstances.”

VIDEO | Mabuyane seeks to interdict Fort Hare probe:

‘Remove Mabuyane’

The Congress of the People (COPE) says President Ramaphosa must remove Mabuyane as premier of the Eastern Cape as a matter of urgency.

COPE’s spokesperson, Dennis Bloem, says it is clear that Mabuyane is opposed to anyone who is fighting corruption and maladministration.

Bloem has asked if Mabuyane is hiding anything. “Oscar Mabuyane must know that whether he is the premier of the EC or not, he is not above the law. Nobody is above the law, not even the president of the country, Cyril Mabuyane. Oscar Mabuyane must be fired, he is an insult to that office.”