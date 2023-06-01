Special Investigating Unit (SIU) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says they will be challenging Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s application to interdict the unit from continuing its investigation into allegations of maladministration and impropriety at the University of Fort Hare.

Mabuyane is implicated in a probe relating his academic qualifications. It is alleged that Mabuyane was admitted to a Master’s programme despite not having an Honour’s degree.

Kganyago says the SIU will continue with its investigation.

“We as the SIU have received the papers that were filed at the Bhisho High Court yesterday and we are the second respondent, the first respondent being the president and the third respondent being Fort Hare itself. From our side as the SIU, we are going to be defending the matter and we are saying that the investigation on Fort Hare will continue.”

He adds that a lot of work has been done in the investigation.

“A lot of work has been done but unfortunately, we do not give commentary on the investigation because facts change at any given time. We will come back to the public when there are outcomes we need to share with them.“

Proclamation into the investigation

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the investigation into the University of Fort Hare in August 2022.

“The SIU will investigate allegations of maladministration in the awarding of Honours degrees, mismanagement of funds and sourcing of public servants for study into various faculty programmes by an individual for personal gain. Furthermore, the SIU will launch a probe into four tenders at the university,” a Presidency statement outlined at the time.

Mabuyane is challenging the constitutionality and lawfulness of the proclamation which he argues falls outside the purview of section 2(2) of the SIU Act.

The University of Fort Hare in March deregistered Mabuyane from pursuing a Master’s Degree after it emerged that procedures on his admission for the course in Public Administration were not properly followed.

In his affidavit Mabuyane, argues that he was wrongly included in the investigation at the university.

“I have been wrongly included in the ambit of the investigations in terms of the proclamation because I was once admitted and registered for a Master’s programme in Fort Hare’s faculty of Public Administration. But even this is not a rational basis for investigating me. Like any other prospective student, I applied to the university for admission into a programme offered by one of the university’s faculties. “

The matter will be heard on the 13 June.