AKA’s former bodyguard Khan granted bail in Fort Hare fraud case

The Alice Magistrate’s Court sitting in Dimbaza in the Eastern Cape has granted bail to Anwar Khan, who is also the former bodyguard of slain rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes.

Bail was refused to his co-applicant, Terrence Joubert.

Khan’s bail was set to R200 000 with conditions that he must surrender his passport, report to a police station daily and not interfere with witnesses in any way.

The duo are part of the 21 accused facing charges of fraud and corruption at the University of Fort Hare.

NPA spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali says they are satisfied that the court found in the state’s favour with regards to Joubert.

“We felt both were not candidates of bail but the strict conditions put by the court against Mr Khan, mitigate the fears of the state of interfering with the case and witnesses.”

