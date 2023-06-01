Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane is taking President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the University of Fort Hare to court to interdict the SIU from continuing its investigation into allegations of maladministration and impropriety.

Mabuyane is challenging the constitutionality and lawfulness of the Proclamation which he argues falls outside the purview of section 2(2) of the SIU Act.

The matter arises from a damning report that Mabuyane received favours and special treatment during his studies at the University of Fort Hare.

He accuses the institution of having a smear campaign against him.

Reports revealed that Mabuyane had been receiving assistance at the institution for his Master’s Degree program through the assistance of former lecturer Professor Edwin Ijeoma.

Pressure has been mounting on Mabuyane to come clean about his relationship with Ijeoma, with opposition parties calling for his resignation.

Mabuyane has maintained that there is a witch-hunt against him by Fort Hare University.