The 13 people arrested in connection with the violence and alleged arson on the Alice Campus of the University of Fort Hare on Sunday night are expected to again appear in the local Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Their first court appearance was on Tuesday and was postponed to today for further profiling of the accused.

The accused between the ages of 19 and 22 were nabbed by the police while staging an unofficial protest at the institution on Sunday evening.

University of Fort Hare has launched an investigation after a sports centre at Alice campus was set alight few hours before the start of mid year-exams.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/umf9Ancmpg — Lubabalo Dada (@Lubabalo_Dada) June 5, 2023

During the protest, part of the sports centre was set alight and other facilities were vandalised.

They face charges of malicious damage to property and theft.

The university says initial estimates indicate the damage to run into millions of rand.

The violence has also been condemned from all quarters including the Department of Higher Education and Training and the South African Union of Students.

