The family of the former Johannesburg mayor and African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng Treasurer Mpho Moerane says he is unconscious.

Moerane is fighting for his life at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg. He was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit after being involved in a car crash last week.

Speaking to the media outside the hospital, family spokesperson Mike Maile said Moerane’s condition has not improved since last night.

Maile said, “All I can say comrade Mpho is not conscious at the moment however, I can’t go into details of his illness and as you can imagine the family is distraught. I don’t think that anybody should go through what the family is going through and once again the rumours are not making things easier for them. You have a situation where doctors say one thing and the next minute they say something else and is very difficult for the family and I think if anything messages of support should be directed to the family and should be welcomed.”

Mpho Moerane’s condition critical but stable:

