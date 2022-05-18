The family of former Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Moerane has thanked members of the public for their well wishes after he got seriously injured in a car crash last week.

The family confirmed that Moerane was admitted to Milpark hospital in Johannesburg where he’s fighting for his life, following a crash that happened days before he was due to contest for the regional chairperson position at the African National Congress (ANC) Johannesburg elective conference.

Family spokesperson Mike Maile told the media outside the hospital on Tuesday night that they were hopeful that the well wishes would contribute to Moerane’s recovery.

Maile says, “On behalf of the family, we’d just like to thank members of the public and the different formations who have given support to the family. The messages have been well received and we are positive that they will contribute towards helping Mpho recover soonest. Comrade Mpho is critical, he’s being taken care of by we believe the best medical team there is.”

Moerane was elected the executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg in October 2021, succeeding Jolidee Matongo, who died in a car crash after an ANC election campaign in Soweto.

